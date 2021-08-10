Walk of Sorrow arrives in North Bay, Ont.

Patricia Ballantyne, a Canadian residential school survivor, is walking 3,000 kilometres to remember those who experienced the residential school system.

The 'Walk of Sorrow' started in Prince Albert, Sask. Will end in Ottawa, Ont., the nation's capital.

"It is hard to let go of all the anger and that, but it’s easy to try and start to heal. Healing will reduce that anger and, hopefully, non First Nations people will get a better understanding of how residential schools affected First Nations people and the communities," Ballantyne said.

A group of more than 30 people followed behind her as she led them from the top of Thibeault Hill to the Waterfront in North Bay on Monday.

"When the Kamloops 215 came up, it really affected me and all the trauma I went through in residential schools," she said. "Then my grandma came to me and told me what I should be doing to heal, and that’s walking."

Ballantyne said she expects to arrive in Ottawa on Aug. 20.

For immediate assistance to those who may need it, the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day at 1-866-925-4419.