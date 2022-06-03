Walk planned in Windsor to honour Afzaal family one year after attack

A walk along Windsor's riverfront is planned to remember the tragedy which beset a London, Ont. family one year ago.

Monday will mark the first anniversary of the attack which killed four members of the Afzaal family.

To honour the family, the London Muslim Mosque and other groups are hosting a walk of solidarity.

It will begin at the Bert Weeks Memorial Garden at 7 p.m. Monday, ending at Assumption Park about an hour later.

The Afzaal family was killed after being struck by a pick-up truck. A nine-year-old boy was the sole survivor.

The accused driver is facing first-degree murder and terrorism charges.