Walk to End ALS wraps up fundraising tour in Waterloo region

The Walk to End ALS finished off its tour in Waterloo region with about 250 people getting their steps in.

Over $93,000 was raised ahead of the five kilometre walk at the Albert McCormick Community Centre in Waterloo on Sunday.

In Ontario, 20 months took place throughout the month of June in support of ALS Awareness Month.

"There's no cure for ALS and we have to continue to fundraise until we have a cure," said Kim Barry of ALS Society of Canada. "The goal really is to raise as much money as possible so we don't have to do these walks."

$1.5 million has already been raised toward a goal of just over $2 million.

Donations are still being accepted at walktoendals.ca.