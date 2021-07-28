Walk to learn about Orillia's history

The Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) is running guided walking tours every Friday this summer.

Hear stories about the history of Orillia and the local people and places that helped put the city on the map.

Historic Programming Coordinator Lindsay Earle says, "it's an educational way to get around the city, a great way to learn and a fun and unique thing to do."

A tour guide will share stories during the one-and-a-half-hour excursion that starts and ends at the Orillia Museum of Art and History.

Information is available at the OMHA website.