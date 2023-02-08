iHeartRadio

Walker Road clear following yeast spill


A section of Walker Road was temporarily closed due to a spill in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

A section of Walker Road was closed for several house Wednesday as crews cleaned-up a spill on the roadway.

The southbound lanes from Tecumseh Road East to the E.C. Row Expressway were closed around 8:20 a.m. due to a yeast spill.

The road reopened to traffic around 12 p.m. 

Update - Walker Road will be temporarily closed in the southbound lanes from Tecumseh Road East to Expressway. Please avoid the area. -13356

— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 8, 2023
