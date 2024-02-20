iHeartRadio

Walker Road reopens in McGregor after crash sends 3 drivers to hospital


Walker Road was closed between 12th Concession and North Side Road for a collision investigation in McGregor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Essex County OPP say a three-vehicle crash has sent three drivers to hospital and closed a section of Walker Road in McGregor.

Walker Road was closed between 12th Concession and North Side Road for a collision investigation. It has since reopened.

Police responded to the incident just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The drivers' injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

