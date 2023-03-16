Walkers, hikers push for greater access to Gatineau Park

Hikers and walkers in the Ottawa-Gatineau area are expressing frustration with the closure of Gatineau Park to vehicles for the summer since 2020.

While car restrictions in the park have made it more appealing for cyclists, other visitors, such as walkers and hikers, say they have been left out.

"There's a lot of people who walk in the park who cannot walk in the park," said Nicole DesRoches, vice-president of AQDR.

The NCC closed some of its parkways in spring of 2020 to vehicles, keeping them open for users such as cyclists and roller skaters. They have done so every summer since.

The Quebec organization representing seniors is pushing for better access for non-cyclists. However, so far, they say the National Capital Commission has not been responsive.

"We asked for two things. The meeting, and data and analysis on which they base this decision. And we haven't gotten either," she said.

In a statement, the NCC said that "the parameters for this year’s parkway programming are still being studied and will be announced in early May."

The NCC also stated that one of their goals is to "reduce vehicle traffic within the park" and "find the right balance."

Ala’ Qadi, an Ottawa-Gatineau hiker who has been advocating for greater access to the park, argued that limited hours for cars to enter the park are not enough, and the publicly-owned park has become the exclusive domain of cyclists.

"It is not equitable. It's not inclusive. And it does not appeal to the majority of the Canadian population who accesses the park," said Qadi. “I'm very passionate about nature, avid hiker. And unfortunately since 2020, I can't access Gatineau Park anymore.”

DesRoches is hoping the NCC will reconsider for this summer.

"For people who want to enjoy nature, etc. Well, if you want to enjoy nature but you're not on a bike, then forget it," she said.

A petition online pushing for more open access has more than 6,000 signatures. The NCC's decision regarding car restrictions for Gatineau Park's summer season is eagerly awaited by many.