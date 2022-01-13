Walkerton, Ont. seniors' complex evacuated due to fire
No one was injured but a seniors' apartment building in Walkerton was evacuated Wednesday night due to a second-floor fire.
Emergency crews responded to 401 Cayley Street around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to Bruce County officials.
Firefighters found the fire originated in a second floor common area and were able to contain the fire to the area and rescue some tenants who had become trapped by smoke.
All 44 units in the building were then evacuated, but no injuries have been reported.
Fire crews from multiple stations remained on scene until around 4 a.m. and the scene remains in the control of the fire department
Tenants without alternative accommodations are being sheltered at a local hotel.
Residents and family members are being asked to avoid returning to the building but can call 1-800-265-3022 for information.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.
Bruce County is thanking everyone who assisted with the rescue efforts.
Staff from Bruce County’s Facilities and Housing Services team will work on building remediation and assisting tenants.
