Walkerville Collegiate getting renovations worth $10 million
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Walkerville Collegiate is getting $10 million in upgrades and renovations.
The Greater Essex County District School Board says some of the money will go towards improving the exterior masonry and limestone façade of the 100-year-old building.
Upgrades are also planned for the windows and doors.
Other renovations include filling in the existing pool and converting that space into dance and music rooms.
The library will also have work done to create quiet study areas and small offices.
The project is expected to be complete by September.
