Walkerville Collegiate prepping for big reunion

Walkerville Collegiate Institute is celebrating 100 years with a reunion this month.

Organizers are expecting 700 people from not just across Canada - but around the globe to attend.

The festivities will be held from May 18 to 20. The school opened in 1922 with 152 students, Principal Robert Meade, and 9 teachers.

Now, over 700 make up the student body.

Moreover, exterior and interior upgrades have modernized the landmark building but have kept its grand character intact.

For Ken Dafoe – class of 1960 graduate, alumni, and co-organizer of the reunion – visiting the school brought back many fond memories.

"We were, when I first started, in the cadets,” said Dafoe.

“We had the uniforms on. We used to walk from here to Stodgell Park, come back. And a lot of the teachers come out of the armed services and so on and they ruled that school with a tight ship, which was good," said Dafoe.

For more information, and to add your name to the contact list, please send an email to walkervilleci100th@gmail.com