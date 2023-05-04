Walkerville Collegiate prepping for big reunion
Walkerville Collegiate Institute is celebrating 100 years with a reunion this month.
Organizers are expecting 700 people from not just across Canada - but around the globe to attend.
The festivities will be held from May 18 to 20. The school opened in 1922 with 152 students, Principal Robert Meade, and 9 teachers.
Now, over 700 make up the student body.
Moreover, exterior and interior upgrades have modernized the landmark building but have kept its grand character intact.
For Ken Dafoe – class of 1960 graduate, alumni, and co-organizer of the reunion – visiting the school brought back many fond memories.
"We were, when I first started, in the cadets,” said Dafoe.
“We had the uniforms on. We used to walk from here to Stodgell Park, come back. And a lot of the teachers come out of the armed services and so on and they ruled that school with a tight ship, which was good," said Dafoe.
For more information, and to add your name to the contact list, please send an email to walkervilleci100th@gmail.com
-
Winnipeg unveils proposed improvements for Route 90The City of Winnipeg has unveiled proposed improvements for Route 90 in order to get public feedback.
-
Active weapons investigation near Kitchener public schoolWaterloo regional police are currently in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident.
-
'The ship sank all over again': Families of victims in wreck recall Gordon LightfootDarren Muljo was six years old when his teacher asked the students in his elementary school class to pick a song they wanted to learn to play.
-
Saskatoon marks Red Dress Day 2023The City of Saskatoon has created a red dress display in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
-
Here's how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles in OttawaCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Ottawa this weekend.
-
An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation dayKing Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
-
Firefighters tend to early morning structure fire in Aurora, Ont.Central York Fire Services were called to the fire at a building on Yonge Street, between Kennedy Street and Reuben Street, just before 3:30 a.m.
-
Councillor ousted by fellow members, files complaint alleging bullyingA battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.
-
Huronia West OPP honours long-time auxiliary sergeantHuronia West Ontario Provincial Police is celebrating one of its members for his many years of service to the community.