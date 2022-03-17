Walkerville development breaks ground

Twelve residential homes being developed on Walker Road are entering Phase 2.

The Walkerville Stones Development is located across from the City Market between Walkerville and Ford City.

Each unit also includes a unique commercial suite space for homeowners who want to open a small business or professional “work from home” office.

The Walkerville Developments group of companies will also be starting construction of hundreds new units later this year, with the extension of Whelpton St., from Walker Rd. to St. Luke.

A ground breaking ceremony takes place at 2 p.m. Thursday.

