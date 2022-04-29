Walkerville residents taking condo project concerns to next level

Walkerville residents are stepping up their fight to prevent construction of a condo project.

The group is taking their concerns to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

Some families in a heritage area of the neighbourhood claim the multi-dwelling building planned for the corner of Kildare Road and Devonshire will be out of proportion and developer won't subjected to the rule of a 20-foot setback from property lines.

The appeal process is expected to take months as the city, developer and experts will have to defend their opinion in a full hearing.