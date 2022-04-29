iHeartRadio

Walkerville residents taking condo project concerns to next level

A proposed condo development at the corner of Kildare Road and Devonshire Court in Windsor, Ont. (City of Windsor Agenda March 21, 2022)

Walkerville residents are stepping up their fight to prevent construction of a condo project.

The group is taking their concerns to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

Some families in a heritage area of the neighbourhood claim the multi-dwelling building planned for the corner of Kildare Road and Devonshire will be out of proportion and developer won't subjected to the rule of a 20-foot setback from property lines.

The appeal process is expected to take months as the city, developer and experts will have to defend their opinion in a full hearing.

