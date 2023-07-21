Walking to open a dialogue about murdered and missing Indigenous people

A couple from British Columbia is walking across Canada to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous people.

They are currently in northern Ontario and said Friday that they have received a warm welcome.

They said they are doing the walk to open up dialogue.

Charity and Cameron West and their French bull dog Gretchen are about halfway through their walk across Canada. It began in early May in Alberta.

They said they have both lost loved ones who were murdered or are missing.

"As an Indigenous person, it's pretty easy to get offended when non-Indigenous populations don't understand that this is happening in their backyard,” Charity said.

“It's easy to feel offended by that. So we want to create a comfortable space for an uncomfortable conversation."

The couple said when they passed through the Sault Ste, Marie area, they were given a handmade staff by the fire keeper at Batchewana First Nation.

"He had a ceremony for my wife and I,” Cameron said.

“Just holding it … you feel more proud about your culture."

In Elliot Lake, the couple received an inukshuk beaded Indigenous pendant, something that touched them.

"The inukshuk she said it was like home. It was a symbol of home and that what we are doing we are bringing the victims home," said Cameron.

The Wests hope to arrive in Newfoundland in about 2 1/2 months. You can follow the journey on Facebook.

“If you want to support the cause, we ask that you support local organizations within your province,” Charity said.

“Locals know how to fix these problems best. And we are always up for a warm bed and a hot shower because we camp most of the way.”

The couple plans to take the final steps of their walk on the Highway of Tears in British Columbia to end their journey.