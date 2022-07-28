Walking tour of historic Timmins theatre buildings offered this summer

In the 1930s and 1940s, Timmins community builder Leo Mascioli built some of his Empire Theatres -- and the buildings still stand today.

Nicky Alexander, a local artist with an education in architecture, became curious about the buildings when she began leading the municipal heritage committee. She is also a member of the 101 Experiences and offers walking tours.

“What I like about walking as opposed to driving around is one does have the opportunity to look at things a little bit more closely," said Alexander.

"I’ve even had occasions ... where a guest has pointed out an original detail that I myself have missed."

Jessica West, another local entrepreneur, compared the doors in what was once the Palace Theatre on Third Avenue with a photo of the original building. She's inspired by the stories of trailblazers who wanted to build Timmins into a thriving community.

“It really gives me the drive and the determination to continue building what I’m building here and it’s just amazing," West said.

"It’s been very inspirational.”

The tour of seven buildings begins outside the Broadway Diner Restaurant, which was a theatre that opened in 1941.

“I remember going to the Broadway Theatre when I was about 12 years old," said Marcel L'Heureuax, a resident of Timmins.

"There were two girls sitting right in front of me and I couldn’t see the screen so I thought of an idea."

L'Heureaux said he put his fingers in his pop while coughing, then flicked pop at the girls' hair.

"And the girls just split -- I was able to see the screen then," he laughed.

However, he said he wouldn't advise anyone to do that today.

Participants will also learn about the Cartier Theatre (where Osaka Sushi is now) and the Goldfields Theatre (established in 1924).

The New Empire Theatre, built in 1916, is also part of the tour. It still has many original features, according to a local woman who endured labour pains while watching a movie there.

“I had started labour about noon and I came down here to spend the afternoon busy watching the movie so I wouldn’t have to go to the hospital that early," said Bernadette Nolet, a resident of Timmins.

The walking tours are offered on Wednesdays and Thursdays in downtown Timmins. Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.

The walks last 60-90 minutes.