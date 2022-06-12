Walking with a purpose: PJ Walk for Kids return to in-person events Sunday

After two years of virtual walks, Maritime families turned out in-person Sunday to give back to a charity that gave so much to them.

The PJ Walk For Kids, in support of Ronald McDonald House, was held in five cities across the Maritimes - with the guests of honour officially starting Halifax’s event.

Keegan and Bryce Fiander came into the world eight weeks early and needed a lot of care after they were born.

“We visited the Ronald McDonald room while they were there," says their mother, Candace Fiander. "They were in the neonatal intensive care unit for 49 days.”

Coffee, snacks, meals and games are provided to families with children in the hospital which allows parents to focus on what’s important - the health of their child.

“It didn’t feel like a hospital in there, it felt more like a home more than a hospital, which is very comforting. It also took the stress away of thinking about meals and all that other stuff. I was in school full-time and working full-time at the same time,” says Bradley Fiander, the boys’ father.

2022 is the 6th year for the PJ Walk. Sunday’s total is a little over $150,000 bringing the overall total to more than $1.1 million.

“It supports the families that use our services, so both in the Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald family rooms. So those are families that are travelling for the medical care that their sick child needs. They come from across the Maritimes,” says Geoff Tobin, communications manager for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

In addition to Ronald Mcdonald House in Halifax, there are Ronald McDonald family rooms inside the Moncton hospital and the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

Ronald McDonald House Charities is also marking 40 years in Atlantic Canada with construction of a new house set to begin this year.