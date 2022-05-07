Walks highlights the need for workplace safety

Over one hundred people in Sudbury took part in "Steps For Life" a national walk to raise awareness and about workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses.

The funds raised support a national organization that helps families when they lose a loved one on the job.

Bob Quarrell was his families spokesperson at the walk.

His 26 year old son Tyler was killed while working moving a slab of grantie in Sault Ste. Marie in 2012.

"Any steps that we can do whether is comes from the management or whether is comes from the workers themselves. Anything we can do to make your job safer so you can go home every single day at the end of your workday that's what we want to do" said Quarrell.

The walk is a fundraiser for the National Organization Threads of Life that works to heal families and bring an end to workplace tragedies.

"Somtimes they just need someone to talk to. So the Treads of Life has forums where families can come together and share their experiences and get that help on how to maybe deal or cope with this tragic loss that they have suffered" said Holly Baril, the co-chair of Steps For Life in Sudbury.

Workplace Safety North hosted the event and officials said workers need to know their rights when it comes to safety.

"It's not just important for them to know it's okay, it's actually a right. Under the Occupational Health and Safety Act a worker has the right to refuse unsafe wok and there is provisions in there to protect the worker if they do exercise that right" said Mike Parent, the V.P. Go prevention services at Workplace Safety North.

Organizers of the walk said another key message is prevention and that's it's everyone's responsibility from the top to the bottom to make safety a priority.