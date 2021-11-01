Wall Street rally, Japan election drive Asian shares higher
Stocks advanced in Asia on Monday, with Tokyo's benchmark up 2.2% after the ruling Liberal Democrats won a stronger than expected majority in an election Sunday.
-
Four people seriously hurt in Ottawa Centretown balcony collapseEmergency crews responded to a three-storey apartment building on Frank Street, between Elgin Street and Metcalfe Street shortly, before 10 p.m. Sunday.
-
Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in BracebridgeThe Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has declared an outbreak at a long-term care home in Bracebridge after two staff members contracted COVID-19.
-
Public Health Sudbury & Districts warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Peppi PaniniPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is asking anyone who attended the restaurant between 5 p.m. on Saturday October 23 and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday October 24 to get tested immediately, even without symptoms.
-
King, Bains lead Red Deer Rebels past Calgary Hitmen with power-play goalsBen King and Arshdeep Bains scored power-play goals to lead the Red Deer Rebels to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Hitmen Sunday in the Western Hockey League.
-
Conservation officers donate moose meat seized during illegal-hunting investigationB.C. conservation officers say the illegal shooting of a moose in the province's north last month has led to a meat seizure in the Lower Mainland and a donation to a local food bank.
-
Some GO bus trips expected to be cancelled Monday as unvaccinated Metrolinx staff placed on leaveMetrolinx says it is expecting to cancel a limited number of GO bus trips on Monday as some of its employees will be unavailable to work due to their COVID-19 vaccination status.
-
'They're dropping the ball': Feds under fire as Zim Kingston debris cleanup begins on Vancouver IslandA combination of professional and grassroots cleanup is underway on a previously pristine beach on northern Vancouver Island now littered with shattered debris that spilled from a shipping container, as local political leaders seek the minister responsible.
-
Wilberforce PS temporary closed to in-person learning as of MondayEffective Monday, Wilberforce Public School in Lucan will be temporarily closed for in-person learning.
-