Wallaceburg house fire under investigation


Chatham Kent Fire Service

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating after a house fire in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to the blaze at 502 Wall St. at 2:14 p.m. on Jan. 1.

There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation by CKFR and the fire marshal.

