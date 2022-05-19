Wallaceburg man charged after police seize cocaine, meth and oxycodone

A 60-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges after police seized cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and MDMA.

Just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section and members of the OPP Intelligence Unit joined forces and executed a search warrant on Fraser Street in Wallaceburg.

Police say about $4,700 in drugs was recovered and seized for analysis. A set of scales, packaging material and a large sum of Canadian Currency was also seized.

Four people were found in the residence and arrested. Three people were released unconditionally.

John Murphy, 60, of Wallaceburg was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of June 23, 2022.