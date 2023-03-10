Wallaceburg man charged with shooting high school students with airsoft gun
Chatham-Kent police say an 18-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged after shooting local high school students with an airsoft gun.
Officers responded to Cecile Avenue in Chatham for a weapons investigation at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday.
Through investigation, police learned the man was riding in a vehicle that drove by students from a local high school. As the students and the vehicle crossed paths, the man allegedly pointed and fired an airsoft gun, striking one student in the face and one in the arm. The students sustained minor physical injuries.
The man was identified, spoken to over the phone and turned himself in to the police.
He was charged with weapons dangerous, two counts of assault with a weapon and three counts of pointing a firearm. He was released from headquarters with conditions and a future court date.
