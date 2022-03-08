Wallaceburg man faces impaired driving charge after crash

A 31-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested for impaired driving after a rollover.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle rollover in the area of Kent Bridge Rd and Baseline Road at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police say they found there were no injuries sustained as a result of the collision.

The driver was arrested for having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. He was released with conditions and a future court date of March 30, 2022.