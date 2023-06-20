Wallaceburg man facing seven assault-related charges

Chatham-Kent police say a Wallaceburg man is facing seven assault-related charges after a dispute in Dresden.

Officers responded to a disturbance on Park Street at 5:47 p.m. on Monday.

Police arrived on the scene and located a large group of people yelling. Through investigation, police learned the man and the woman were in an altercation witnessed by bystanders.

The bystanders attempted to intervene and were also assaulted by the man. The woman was transported to the hospital by EMS for medical attention.

The 21-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats and six counts of assault. The man was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of July 24.