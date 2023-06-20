Wallaceburg man facing seven assault-related charges
Chatham-Kent police say a Wallaceburg man is facing seven assault-related charges after a dispute in Dresden.
Officers responded to a disturbance on Park Street at 5:47 p.m. on Monday.
Police arrived on the scene and located a large group of people yelling. Through investigation, police learned the man and the woman were in an altercation witnessed by bystanders.
The bystanders attempted to intervene and were also assaulted by the man. The woman was transported to the hospital by EMS for medical attention.
The 21-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats and six counts of assault. The man was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of July 24.
-
Two from eastern Ontario arrested in cross-Canada 3D-printed gun bustTwo men from eastern Ontario are among 11 Ontarians arrested in a nationwide investigation into 3D-printed guns.
-
Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder: Investigators to provide updatePolice will provide an update Wednesday into their investigation of the slaying of a Sikh leader in Surrey, B.C.
-
Sask. offensive lineman Noah Zerr signed by Hamilton Tiger-CatsNational offensive lineman Noah Zerr has signed on with the Hamilton Tiger Cats, according to a recent announcement from the CFL eastern team.
-
Crash in Oakville, Ont. leaves motorcyclist deadA motorcyclist has died following a collision in Oakville on Wednesday morning.
-
From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriageThis Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1958, and is celebrating 65 years of marriage surrounded by loved ones.
-
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandalCanada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ Doug Ford saysOntario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.
-
Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert saysAs the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.