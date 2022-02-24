Wallaceburg 'sex worker' sentenced to more than eight years in prison for manslaughter of client

Kourtny Audette, 29, was sentenced Thursday in Chatham’s Superior Court, for her actions which the judge described as a “violent offence” against a “defenceless, extremely vulnerable individual, without warning.”

Nick Laprise, 24, died from a single stab wound on April 18, 2018, at Audette’s home in Wallaceburg.

“This offence, at its core, was a business transaction, entered into by two consenting adults, for sex for hire that one party decided they did not want to proceed with. That decision did not warrant the taking of a life,” Justice Paul Kowalyshyn told the court.

He sentenced Audette to eight and a half years in prison.

She has been in custody since the day of the offence, so was given a credit of more than 2,000 days in jail.

“This leaves 990 further days to serve, or a little over two years and eight months,” says Justice Kowalyshyn.

The defence wanted a term of five years, while the crown had asked for a sentence of 10 years in prison.

The judge says he took Audette’s underlying mental health issues into account, noting she had suffered verbal, physical and sexual abuse in her past.

Audette’s guilty plea was also a mitigating factor in the sentence, according to the judge.

But Justice Kowalyshyn told the court a message needed to be sent to “those who choose to arm themselves with a dangerous weapon, whether intended for protection or otherwise.”

Court heard Audette got the hunting knife with attached brass knuckles from her father, for protection from her escort clients.

After the stabbing, court heard Audette called her father for help, who in turn called 911.

Court heard Audette was intoxicated on the night of the stabbing, and she changed her mind about having sex with Laprise.

She told police, and the court, Laprise refused to leave and continued to touch her suggestively, so she defended herself.