Wallaceburg shed fire causes estimated $200,000 in damage

A shed suffered severe damage and all of its contents were lost following an accidental fire in Wallaceburg on Wednesday.

Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to the blaze at 29520 Running Creek Road around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the structure was a dry shed, around 25’ by 40’.

There was severe damage within the shed from the fire and all contents were lost.

Officials say there were no injuries and the cause is accidental.

The estimated loss is $200,000.