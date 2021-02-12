A 16-year-old Wallaceburg teen is facing charges after police say he assaulted his older brother with a kitchen knife.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance between two brothers at a residence in Wallaceburg around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in the youth assaulting his older brother with a kitchen knife.

The 18-year-old victim was transported by EMS to the hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 16-year-old youth fled the scene prior to police arrival, however was located a short time later and taken into custody.

The youth has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for break and enter. The youth remains in police custody.