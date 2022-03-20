Wallaceburg woman arrested after homeowner finds her in his garage

Chatham-Kent police have charged a Wallaceburg woman after a homeowner says he found her in his garage.

Police responded to a residence on King Street in Wallaceburg in regards to a disturbance on Saturday around 8:40 p.m.

Officers say a local resident located a woman in his garage prompting a police response.

As a result, the 44-year-old Wallaceburg woman was arrested and subsequently held in custody for a bail hearing.