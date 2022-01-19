Wallaceburg woman crashes into ditch and gets charged with impaired driving

Chatham-Kent police say a 36-year-old Wallaceburg woman has been charged with impaired driving after driving into the ditch.

Police responded to a report of motor vehicle collision on Langstaff Line in Wallaceburg at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers on scene located a Honda Civic, which hit a mailbox prior to entering into a ditch.

Through investigation, police say the officer believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested. The woman was transported to police headquarters for breath tests.

A 36-year-old Wallaceburg woman has been charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. She was later released from custody, pending a future court date of Nov. 24.