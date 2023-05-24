Wallet turned over to Saanich police linked to 1980s police investigation

Saanich police are looking to speak with two Good Samaritans who handed over a wallet they found in a local park in October.

The two people, who are believed to be in their 60s, turned in the wallet to the front desk of the Saanich Police Department on Oct. 12.

The pair found the wallet while walking near Blenkinsop Lake Park, police say.

While the wallet was handed over months ago, detectives have now determined that it is linked to a historical investigation dating back to the late 1980s.

"We know some time has passed since this wallet was turned in but we're hopeful that these two individuals hear this and come forward to speak with our investigators," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release Wednesday.

The two Good Samaritans are asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.