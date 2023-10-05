Walls at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar coming down months after walkway collapse
Organizers of Festival du Voyageur said they are prioritizing the safety and health of those who attend the event after a walkway collapse at Fort Gibraltar sent 17 people to hospital in May.
On Thursday, the festival released a statement saying it is working with interested parties, including the City of Winnipeg, as the incident continues to be reviewed.
Fort Gibraltar remains closed to the public; however, the plan is to bring down the walls of the fort ahead of the upcoming Festival du Voyageur.
This statement comes more than four months after an elevated walkway collapsed at Fort Gibraltar on May 31 during a field trip. Seventeen people from St. John’s-Ravencourt School were injured during the incident and taken to the hospital.
In August, CTV News Winnipeg reported that the parents of one of the injured children filed a lawsuit against the City of Winnipeg and Festival du Voyageur, saying their son is at risk of permanent disability.
Festival du Voyageur is scheduled to take place from Feb 16 to 24.
- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.
-
Lots to do over Thanksgiving weekend in the Ottawa ValleyAs college and university students return home and families get together for Thanksgiving dinner, here's what you need to know about the holiday long weekend in the Ottawa Valley.
-
Family, police concerned for the well-being of missing Calgary man, 66Police are asking for assistance locating a 66-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
-
Child riding bike struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary: policeA child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in southwest Calgary.
-
Discovery Harbour transformed into spooky site for annual PumpkinfernoSome of Simcoe County's bravest souls can test out their tolerance for fear as an annual Halloween staple has returned to the heart of Penetanguishene.
-
Canada's top Mountie sits down with CTV News to discuss B.C. policing issuesA little more than six months after being appointed, Canada's top Mountie is on his first official trip to British Columbia.
-
Amherstburg’s Park House Museum caps concert series for the yearOn a chilly October evening, a few dozen people huddled in behind the Park House Museum in Amherstburg for the final Music off the Back Porch event of the year.
-
B.C. farmer behind 'Ugly Produce Day' spreading appreciation for misshapen veggiesA farmer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland hopes to inspire a movement to stop wasting "ugly" produce.
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekendDon't defrost that bird just yet!
-
'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of lifeOn Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.