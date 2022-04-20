Walmart arsonist sentenced to 18 months in jail
A man who pleaded guilty in arsons at three Walmart stores across Waterloo region last year has been sentenced to 18 months in jail, followed by two years of probation.
Earlier in April, court heard from a Walmart representative who read a victim impact statement in court, speaking about the impact on workers’ stress levels and schedules.
Last fall, Ramlengum Permauloo, who also goes by Shawn, pleaded guilty to causing damage by fire in relation to the incidents.
Permauloo’s lawyer was looking for a conditional sentence order, but the judge said it wouldn’t be enough to deter the behaviour from happening again.
The judge said because Permauloo helped plan the fires and drove himself and the other person accused to the different locations, a prison sentence was needed in order to send a clear message to others who would try something similar.
Permauloo is also not allowed to own any incendiary devices and can not go to any Walmart locations while on probation. He is also required to submit a DNA sample.
-
Manitoba Metis meet with Pope Francis at the VaticanA Metis group from Manitoba say Pope Francis took ownership of the harms of the Roman Catholic Church during a meeting at the Vatican today.
-
Average cost of renting a condo in Toronto approaching pre-pandemic peak, real estate board saysToronto’s condominium rental market continues to tighten after a brief slowdown earlier in the pandemic with the average cost of a one-bedroom unit now approaching the record high reached in 2019.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in 2021 death of Pembroke manOntario Provincial Police have laid a manslaughter charge after the death of a 38-year-old man from the Pembroke, Ont area.
-
-
Province plans to widen five-kilometre stretch of Highway 417The Ontario government is planning to widen a five-kilometre section of the Queensway to four lanes in each direction.
-
Ontario reports 1,626 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deathsHealth officials in Ontario say 1,626 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as another 17 deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
-
Man accused of selling narcotics to children arrested in WallaceburgChatham-Kent police say they have arrested a man who was accused of selling narcotics to children in Wallaceburg.
-
Two more big northern Ontario lottery winnersA woman from Sault Ste. Marie and a couple from Sudbury are the latest bit lottery winners from northern Ontario.
-
2 cruise ships to arrive in Vancouver, 1 with COVID-19 cases onboardTwo more cruise ships are set to arrive in Vancouver Thursday, but it's not entirely good news for local businesses as one has been labelled with an "orange status" COVID-19 alert.