Walmart eliminates plastic bags in stores, including Simcoe County

Simcoe County residents shopping at Walmart will need to bring their own reusable bags as the grocery retailer goes plastic bag-free.

"Eliminating plastic shopping bags is a significant milestone on our journey to becoming a regenerative company, and it's the right thing to do," stated Walmart President and CEO Horacio Barbeito on the company's website.

The change will impact more than 400 Walmart locations across Canada starting Friday.

Walmart Canada says the change will prevent more than 680 million plastic bags from entering circulation each year.

The move applies to in-store purchases and online grocery pickup and delivery orders.

Several retail stores across the country have gone plastic-bag-free in recent years.

The change by Walmart coincides with Earth Day on April 22.

Walmart encourages customers to bring reusable bags from home, or purchase reusable bags in-store.