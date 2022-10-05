Walmart, high school evacuated in Caledon, Ont. after threat about explosive device

A Walmart and high school in Caledon, Ont. were evacuated Wednesday after police said they received information about a possible bomb threat.

Ontario Provincial Police Insp. Mary Louise Kearns said they were first notified of a threat at Mayfield Secondary School, in the Mayfield and Bramalea roads area, just before 12 p.m.

As a result, Mayfield Secondary School and the nearby Walmart were evacuated, police said.

OPP said that officers are searching the school thoroughly but have so far found nothing to confirm the threats.

“It is a 250,000 square foot school with approximately 1,900 students so you can imagine this has taken an immense amount of work,” Kearns said.

No injuries have been reported.

pic.twitter.com/PQTX2eL3vz

Peel Regional Police is on scene at the Walmart, as it is located within their jurisdiction.

Several roads have been closed as a result of the investigation and people are being asked to avoid the area.