Walmart in New Sudbury reopened after brief closure

The Walmart store on Lasalle Boulevard in New Sudbury has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday.

"Unforeseen circumstances" resulted in the closure, the big box store said in a social media post at 10:45 a.m.

Greater Sudbury Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News firefighters were called to the store due to a broken sprinkler head and there was no fire or emergency. Management has not confirmed this is the reason for the closure.

The store reopened shortly before 12:30 p.m.