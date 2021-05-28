Walmart Supercentre in Airdrie, Alta. closes voluntarily after COVID-19 outbreak

The operators of the Walmart Supercentre in Airdrie, Alta. have made the decision to close the location for the next 10 days due to "a cluster of COVID-19 cases" among its employees.

The details of the closure were written on a notice displayed at the front door of the store, located at 2881 Main St. S.

"Nothing is more important to us than the well-being of our team members, our customers and the communities we serve," the letter said.

"For this reason, we have decided to temporarily close our business until June 6, 2021."

There are no details about the number of cases found among workers at the store, but Alberta Health Services (AHS) confirmed the business did shut down voluntarily. It also did not indicate how many cases were found but says current guidelines required the Walmart location to close its doors.

"A cluster of COVID-19 cases at the store were linked by AHS public health officials to workplace transmission," AHS wrote in a statement.

"Workplaces in high case areas with onsite transmission of three or more cases are required to close for 10 days under the current public health orders."

Officials say customers who recently shopped there do not need to seek testing as contact tracing is underway to determine close contacts of positive cases.

"AHS recommends that Albertans always monitor for symptoms and book a COVID-19 test if symptomatic."

CTV News reached out to Walmart Canada for comment on the outbreak and the company did not give an exact figure on how many employees were affected, but reiterated that "safety continues to be a top priority."

"Several associates from the store have recently tested positive for COVID-19," said Adam Grachnik, Walmart Canada's director of corporate affairs in an email. "We’re keeping the associates in our thoughts and wish them a speedy recovery. All associates will be paid while the store remains closed.

"Out of an abundance of caution, when an associate who works in one of our stores is confirmed as having tested positive, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact are directed to self-isolate."

He adds the company is continuing to work closely with AHS throughout the ongoing situation.