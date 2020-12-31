The police department at Walpole Island First Nation is currently closed because of a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

James Jenkins, director of operations for Walpole Island First Nation, says OPP will be providing policing services while the station is closed.

Officers will self-isolate and the station thoroughly cleaned.

In a post on Facebook, Jenkins says while there are currently no cases on the island, some of the officers live off the reserve so positive cases may not be reflected in the statistics.