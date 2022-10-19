Walpole Island man to build a house for his daughter with $100,000 lottery win

Trying something new paid off for a Walpole Island grandfather — to the tune of $100,000.

Ricky Kewayosh has been a regular lottery player for 20 years he got his big win by playing a ticket he hadn’t tried before, Instant 5x the Cash.

“I chose this ticket because it was new in the display,” he said in an OLG news release. “When I was playing my ticket and revealed the number 49 and saw the corresponding prize, my mind started racing.”

When Kewayosh shared the good news with his family, he says at first they didn’t believe him.

“They were surprised and happy for me,” he said.

Kewayosh has big plans for his big win.

“I’m going to use this money to build a house. I have land and now I have the money to build a nice house for my daughter,” he said.

“I’ve never dreamed this would happen – it feels great.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg.