Walter Gretzky tribute unveiled in Brantford

A tribute to The Great One’s father was unveiled in Brantford on Wednesday.

The portrait of Walter Gretzky will hang at the front entrance of the municipal golf course that also bears his name.

The six-foot tall oil painting is the work of renowned portrait artist Christina Sealy.

The City of Brantford commissioned the painting and dedicated it to the man they said did so much for the community he called home.

Gretzky died in March of this year at the age of 82.