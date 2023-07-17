Walter Street closed as police respond to barricaded person
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo regional police say officers are negotiating with a male who has barricaded himself in the area of Walter Street in Kitchener.
Police said in a tweet posted at 3:15 p.m. to expect an increased police presence in the area.
Police have closed Walter Street.
In an updated post to Twitter around 4:20 p.m., police said their is currently no threat to public safety.
We are on scene in the area of Walter Street in Kitchener, negotiating with a barricaded male.
There will be an increased police presence. Walter Street is closed at this time.
Please avoid the area. More details to follow.
Occ: 23-205464 (917) pic.twitter.com/os5yiybl51
This story will be updated.
-
All LRT service suspended due to bearing issueAll trains on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT have been stopped and all stations have been closed because of a bearing issue that was discovered during a routine inspection.
-
Community outraged after flowers are taken at Penetanguishene cenotaphOn Friday, eight red begonia plants went missing from the cenotaph at Memorial Park in Penetanguishene.
-
Cleanup efforts following Country Thunder expected to be completed by TuesdayA crew of 50 people began work Monday to clean up the campgrounds and festival area following Country Thunder this past weekend.
-
Witness says friend of accused was the driver at hit-and-run trialOn Monday, jurors heard testimony from Jamie-Lee Ford-Jones, Jesse Bleck’s ex-girlfriend. Bleck is accused of hitting Tristan Roby with a car while he was cycling along Exeter Road on the night of July 21, 2019.
-
B.C. man who watched 16-year-old stepdaughter shower avoids jail timeA B.C. man who pleaded guilty to watching his 16-year-old stepdaughter in the shower has been given a conditional sentence – meaning he will serve no jail time and have no criminal record if he follows the terms of his probation.
-
Large police presence near Memorial Gardens in North BayFew details are known, but the North Bay Police Service, backed by the Ontario Provincial Police, have converged at Memorial Gardens early Monday evening as part of an active investigation.
-
Saskatoon firefighters called to fire on active power lineSaskatoon firefighters had to call in SaskPower to put out a fire south of the Willows Golf Course on Monday morning.
-
Maple Creek cowboy named 2023 Calgary Stampede championMaple Creek, Sask.’s Jared Parsonage is bringing home a bronze statue and a $50,000 cheque after being crowned the 2023 Calgary Stampede champion for bull riding this past week.
-
Man who stole truck, pointed gun at owner in northern Alta. caught on camera: RCMPA truck owner chased down the man who stole it before confronting and disarming him over the weekend, Alberta Mounties revealed Monday along with photos of the suspect.