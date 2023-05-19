Wanderlust Wives journey around the world

Miranda Mattucci and Caitlin Brisco are getting ready to sell the camper van they bought three years ago to travel the world.

"Every time I drive it, I just want to take off in it again, but it is time to close this chapter in our lives," Brisco told CTV News.

The couple sold their house, left their jobs and set out on a dream trip — something inspired by life changing events.

“Within my immediate family, there was cancer, somebody passing away very young,” Mattucci explained, adding that it changed their perspective on life.

The duo decided it was time to travel the world. “Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed,” she added.

First, they drove west across Canada, then back east across the United States, making several stops along the way.

One stop was in Florida to visit family where they stayed for a month, connecting with other like-minded van travellers and making new friends who were on a similar journey.

For each stop, they documented the experience on their Instagram page @Wanderlust.Wives.

Initially, it began as a way to keep family and friends in the loop, but it eventually grew to over 3,000 onlookers interested in the couple’s new found way of life.

After their North American tour, the couple was jet set for Europe, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. They swam with sharks, went skydiving and climbed mountains.

“A lot of people wait until they’ve retired, but you don’t know that you’re going to make it to retirement and be able to travel and do the things that are on your bucket list,” Mattucci urged.

Three years later, Brisco and Mattucci are back in London, closing this chapter on their once in a lifetime experience.

“It was hard for me to take this leap and to take time away from my career, and to sell our house, and to lose that stability, but it was so worth it. So if you're thinking about doing something, just do it," Brisco said.