Wanna be the next city councillor in Ward 6?

An open call has begun for applicants to fill the Ward 6 seat on city council vacated by Phil Squire last month.

In mid-November council intends to appoint a new member from a list of applicants compiled by the city clerk.

An application form is now available on the city website or at the city clerk’s office.

Eligible individuals are asked to outline their qualifications in up to 250 words, and use 250 words to explain why they want to serve on council.

They are also asked if they intend to run for re-election next year, however, it does not disqualify them from representing the ward now.

Ward 6 includes Old North, Western University and Cherryhill, but candidates do not have to live in the ward.

Applications are due Nov. 9.

Last week, council appointed 2018 election runner-up John Fyfe-Millar to fill the vacant Ward 13 seat without considering other individuals.