Want a warm vehicle? 'So do thieves,' Edmonton police warn

Already nearly 170 vehicles left idling have been stolen in Edmonton this year, and police are warning the number will climb without a change in behaviour.

Edmonton Police Service is kicking off "Operation Cold Start," a program that will see officers patrol neighbourhoods, watching for empty vehicles left idling and unlocked. They'll then talk to the owner.

“It is an unfortunate reality of living in a winter city - people want to sit in a warm vehicle,” said Const. Brett Earley of EPS' community engagement team.

“We get it, unfortunately so do thieves."

In 2020, 297 idling vehicles were stolen, up from 283 in 2019.

According to police data, most thefts take place on weekdays during peak commuting times.

“Not only are thieves stealing your vehicle, they’re often using your ride to conduct other violent crimes throughout our city,” Earley added. “It’s a terrible inconvenience and expense to have your car stolen. It’s a lifetime of regret knowing your stolen vehicle was used to seriously hurt or even kill an innocent civilian during another criminal offence.”

Idling vehicles are most frequently stolen in downtown and central neighbourhoods.

WHAT TO DO

Alberta Motor Association's driver education manager says the best option is to have command start.

"The best way is just not to have keys in the vehicle as it's warming up if you are going to leave it, so that’s why it’s good to have something with a timed cycle on it so it’s not running any longer than 10 to 15 minutes," Ryan Lemont told CTV News Edmonton.

He also recommends using a block heater on the coldest nights, which will both help the engine and the vehicle warm up faster.

But otherwise, he notes warming up a vehicle is more about comfort than anything else.

"The engine itself is operating at very low efficiency and so you’re basically just warming it up for those comfort features."

He reminded Albertans vehicles should not be run in an attached garage. If in a detached garage, he says to open the garage door enough to avoid a build up of carbon monoxide.