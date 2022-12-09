Want free parking? City of Calgary launches initiative to support local businesses

The Calgary Parking Authority is stepping up to support local small businesses over the holiday season by giving away four $150 parking credits.

Every week over the next month, the parking authority will choose one lucky winner, it announced in a Friday release. The goal is to encourage Calgarians to shop at local businesses and support businesses improvement areas (BIA) over the holiday season.

"Local businesses make up the fabric of our communities," said Erin Chrusch, leader of business and local economy at the City of Calgary. "Supporting local helps businesses in our city thrive and grow, while also supporting local jobs and ensuring more money stays in our community."

It's an initiative that was inspired by the city's #SupportLocalYYC campaign, where one of the main obstacles is access to parking.

"This is a great initiative for BIAs because who doesn’t want $150 worth of free parking while checking out the wonderful small businesses in our neighborhoods?" said Annie McGinnis, executive director of the Kensington Business Revitalization Zone.

"Every dollar spent locally generates $6 for our local economy," McGinnis added, "so shop local this season and win some free parking to use in our over 700 Kensington on-street and parking lot spots."

A spokesperson for the parking authority added that parking in city spots to shop at locally-owned businesses provides a double payoff.

"When people park with us, as opposed to our competitors, they’re truly supporting local," said Chris Blaschuk, manager of the Calgary Parking Authority. "Every dollar of revenue over and above our operating costs enables the city to support communities and businesses, through programs such as the Parking Revenue Reinvestment Program.

"For instance," he added. "The financial contribution to the city from CPA from parking activities is projected to be more than $20 million in 2022."

To enter, visit the Calgary Parking Authority's Instagram page @Calgary_Parking. Like the post, tag a friend, and tag a local business you like.

Winners will be chosen every Monday starting Dec. 12, with $150 being added to your ParkPlus account. The credits will be good for on-street parking, in parkades and surface lots and never expire.

Be sure to use the hashtag #SupportLocalYYC, and remember to share the giveaway with family and friends to help promote local businesses.