Want Paxlovid? B.C. website determines eligibility for antiviral treatments

The B.C. government has launched an online assessment tool that determines whether you're eligible for COVID-19 antiviral treatments.

The province's new website asks users a series of questions before revealing if they can receive either Paxlovid or Sotrovimab, both of which are currently in limited supply.

"People across the province can determine if this is a treatment that would be right for you, and how to access it," Dr. Bonnie Henry said while announcing the tool on Wednesday.

The treatments can prevent severe illness from COVID-19, but are reserved for those who are at higher risk, including people age 60 and older who aren’t fully vaccinated and suffer from one or more chronic health conditions.

They are also being given to Indigenous people in the same age group who are not fully vaccinated, and to individuals deemed extremely clinically vulnerable.

But Henry noted some people won’t be able to take the treatments, even if they fall under one of those categories.

"Like all medications, they're not suitable for everyone," she said. "In particular, Paxlovid has a number of interactions with a number of medications that people may be taking."

The antiviral treatments are also most effective if they're started within five days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

Paxlovid is administered through pills that can be taken at home, while Sotrovimab is administered via infusion at a clinic or hospital.

The B.C. Ministry of Health noted the treatments are "not a substitution for vaccines and vaccination is strongly recommended as the most effective way to prevent serious illness."