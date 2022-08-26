Want to be in a Nickelback video? Fans invited to join B.C. shoot

Canadian rock band Nickelback has put out an open call for "friends and fans" to participate in a music video shoot for an upcoming single.

The invitation offers few instructions, except for participants to show up at Simon Fraser University's Convocation Mall on Aug. 30 at 3 p.m.

"This event will be filmed and may be photographed," it reads. "Your likeness may appear in footage and photos shared by digital platforms, media and on artist media channels."

The music video shoot is expected to last until 7 p.m.

Nickelback hasn't released an album since 2017's "Feed the Machine," but members have reportedly been working on an unnamed follow-up for at least a year.

Earlier this week, the band teased a snippet of a new song on Nickelback's official Twitter account.

���� pic.twitter.com/lavVnhA7c9