Want to continue working from home? Expert tips on how to negotiate

As workers get immunized against COVID-19, employers may be expecting them to return to work after more than a year of remote attendance.

Last week marked 500 days for many of working from home.

A new survey from Angus Reid found half of Canadian households polled had at least one person working remotely, and that many want to keep it that way.

In fact, nearly one-fifth of those polled felt so strongly they said they'd quit if they weren't given a choice.

While some employers are embracing the trend, relishing the opportunity to spend less on office space, others expect workers to return.

There are a few factors, one of which is loyalty.

"I think it comes down to employees feeling committed to their organization – feeling a sense of community," Erica Pimentel, an assistant professor of accounting at Queen's University, said in an interview on CTV Morning Live Thursday.

"How many of us feel completely disconnected from our workplaces now that we're working from home? There's no more group lunches, there's no more perks. There's a fear that employers will become just a paycheque, and in that way, employees don't feel committed. They may be more willing to leave their organization and go somewhere else."

Interestingly, that thought seems to counter the results of the survey that suggested employees would leave if they couldn't work outside of the office.

For those who do want to stay home, Pimentel was asked for tips on how to negotiate with their employer.

She suggested three main points ahead of making an argument:

1. Counter the employers' main pain points – for example, reduction in productivity. Pimentel suggests giving real examples that counter these points.

2. Propose it as an experiment. She said employees shouldn't expect their boss to agree to it "forever," so it's better to pitch it for a limited time. For example, she suggests offering to work three days a week from home over three months, then revisiting the issue at that time to see if it's working.

3. Get it in writing to make sure there are no disagreements in the future, even if it's as simple as sending an email recapping the conversation.

"I think those three things together should equip people to have a good negotiation," she said.

Pimentel was also asked about the results of the Angus Reid poll, and the impact those results could have on employers. Watch the full interview attached above for more.