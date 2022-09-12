Want to spruce up your property? City to give away trees for National Tree Day

In honour of National Tree Day, the Forest City is preparing to give away thousands of trees to Londoners later this month.

According to a press release from the City of London, 2,000 trees in a variety of species will be given away to interested Londoners in celebration of National Tree Day on Sept. 21.

Residents will be able to choose from 12 different variety of native trees. There is a limit of two trees per vehicle on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Interested residents can pick up their tree at 555 Bathurst Street on Sept. 21 between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. while supplies lasts.

The list of available trees includes:

Native red maple

Sugar maple

Hackberry

Paper birch

Tulip tree

Hazelnut

American sycamore

Basswood

White spruce

White pine

Serviceberry

Eastern redbud

The city reminds residents that it’s important to maintain newly planted trees the first year after they’ve been planted, and tips on how to care for your new tree can be found on the City of London website.

In addition, if residents require assistance in obtaining or planting their new trees, they can call (519) 661-5783.

