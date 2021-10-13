Want to 'support local' in Windsor-Essex? Here’s how:

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce (WERCC) officially launched their Support Local campaign to encourage area residents to shop, ship and dine in Windsor-Essex.

The chamber says throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses have struggled to stay open. With the help of community partners, this program is intended to inspire residents to get out and support our local business owners and see all that the region has to offer.

This campaign will support and enhance existing programs like #ShopYQG and #DineYQG. The #ShipYQG program will encourage patrons to “Buy Local, Ship Global” during the upcoming holiday season.

The program will also promote various community campaigns through 19 area BIAs and shopping districts, which often hold seasonal and localized Shop Local campaigns.

WERCC is partnering with Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI), the Better Business Bureau of Western Ontario, Rafih Auto Group and other agencies in the region.

“Support Local is about putting our community first,” said WERCC president and CEO Rakesh Naidu. “It makes economic, environmental and social sense to patronize the businesses in our region who have a vested interest in Windsor-Essex. Our community’s future prosperity depends on how we support our businesses today.”

How to support local:

Windsor-Essex retailers, restaurants and service providers can promote the campaign in their store, office or restaurant using the WERCC’s marketing toolkit. Local businesses are also encouraged to share their upcoming promotions, good news or announcements so the WERCC can amplify their message through social media.

Chamber Members can take advantage of discounted shipping rates through our Member Benefits program with UPS. The toolkit, resources and program updates can be found at www.wesupportlocal.info.

Windsor-Essex residents are encouraged to rally behind our local retailers, restaurants and service providers. They can share their experiences and support online using #ShopYQG, #DineYQG, and #ShipYQG.