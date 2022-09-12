Wanted assault suspect responds to Tsuut'ina police post, offers different photo

The Tosguna Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service is seeking tips from the public as they search for a wanted man, but the assault suspect himself appears to believe police should be using a more flattering photo.

Police released details on Aug. 22 regarding wanted man Traven Ellis Swampy and recirculated the plea for tips on Friday.

Swampy is wanted on charges of:

Assault;

Uttering threats; and,

Assault with a weapon causing bodily harm.

After police reissued their request on social media, the owner of a Facebook account with a Traven Swampy url that now bears a profile name consisting of his middle name and a different surname, replied to the police service's Facebook post and offered a suggestion for a better photo.

Service officials say Swampy should not be approached. Anyone who encounters him, or has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Tsuut'ina police at 403-271-3777 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

The Tsuut'ina First Nation neighbours southwest Calgary to the west.



