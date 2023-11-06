Wanted B.C. sex offender still missing after monitoring bracelet cut off

The search continues Monday for high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The Vancouver Police Department say that the 58-year-old – who failed to return to a halfway house on Saturday – has not been located

Police believe Hopley was in the Downtown Eastside before moving south to the Mount Pleasant area.

“We believe somewhere along the way he cut off his monitoring bracelet and as a result we haven’t been able to locate him,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

Hopley was expected to appear in court Monday morning to face two counts of breaching his supervision order. This stems from a parole board recommendation in January that he be charged criminally for his non-compliance after allegedly being found at a public library near children.

Hopley has a history of convictions for assault, property and sexual crimes, including three sex offences against children, according to police.

In 2011 he was convicted after abducting a three-year-old boy in Sparwood, which sparked a Canada-wide search for the child.

Hopley had taken the boy from his family home, held him captive in a cabin for four days before returning him physically unharmed.

Police say Hopley doesn’t have much connection to family or friends in the area and frequents sewing and thrift shops.

Premier David Eby weighed in on the case over the weekend saying he was "deeply disturbed," and questioning why " there weren't sufficient safeguards put in place by the parole board on this individual to prevent this from happening.”

Hopley is described as 5’9 around 180 lbs and was last seen wearing all black with a black hat. Anyone who sees him is advised to call 911 immediately.

Police are asking anyone who sees Hopley to call 911 immediately.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos