Wanted federal offender known to frequent London, Strathroy, Sarnia
OPP are asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-Wide warrant.
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking for 39-year-old Randy McPherson for his reported breach of statutory release.
McPherson is described as 5’6”, 140 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. He has numerous tattoos including a full sleeve of tattoos on his right arm. Above his left eyebrow is lettering and his left wrist says "PEYTON” with a cobweb on his left elbow. He also has more lettering above right eyebrow and a tear drop on his right cheek. He has several other tattoos on his arms and torso.
McPherson is currently serving a three year sentence for robbery and armed robbery and is known to frequent the London, Strathroy and Sarnia areas.
Anyone who has had contact with this offender or has information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.
